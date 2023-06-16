Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.8% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after buying an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after buying an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,345,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $98.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

