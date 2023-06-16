Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $790,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

