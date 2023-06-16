Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $810,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

