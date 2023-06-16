Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.8% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

