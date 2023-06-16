Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. CVS Health accounts for 2.3% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 465,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.