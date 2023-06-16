Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up 1.4% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,675 shares of company stock worth $6,702,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

