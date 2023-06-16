Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,334.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,342.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,328.37. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

