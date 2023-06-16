Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Whirlpool accounts for about 1.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $148.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $178.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

