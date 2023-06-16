Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,782 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

