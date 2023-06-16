Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,596 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.93 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,912.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

