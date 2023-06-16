Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,594 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Regions Financial makes up about 1.5% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

