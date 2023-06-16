Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after acquiring an additional 686,036 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of WBD opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

