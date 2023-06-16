Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

UPS stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

