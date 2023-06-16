Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $511,000 Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $11.81 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $507.95 million, a P/E ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 1.18.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.