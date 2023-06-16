Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. ConocoPhillips comprises 3.0% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

