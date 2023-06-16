Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,342 shares of company stock worth $7,921,898. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

NYSE ECL opened at $182.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $183.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

