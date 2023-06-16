Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.18 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.37 and a 200 day moving average of $492.63.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

