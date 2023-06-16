Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Lennox International worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII opened at $308.76 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $311.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

