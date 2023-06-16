LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
LPTH opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 1,372,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
