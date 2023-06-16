Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Lifted by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $376.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.91. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $378.50. The company has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

