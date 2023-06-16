Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $63.90

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.90, but opened at $56.76. Logitech International shares last traded at $56.19, with a volume of 1,373,882 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

