Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lojas Renner from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Lojas Renner has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

