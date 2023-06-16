Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $213.43 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,160,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 739,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $213,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

