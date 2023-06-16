Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 285,195 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 285,195 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of CVS Health worth $546,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.50 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

