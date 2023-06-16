Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLVF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,032 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 312,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,117 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,376,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

