Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 249.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

