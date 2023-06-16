Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $26.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $495.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

