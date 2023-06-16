Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) PT Raised to GBX 123 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 117 ($1.46) to GBX 123 ($1.54) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.04. Marks Electrical Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,090.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

