Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 462,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,066,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

