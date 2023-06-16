Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

