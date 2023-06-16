Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.01. Matterport shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 1,290,999 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Trading Up 11.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $956.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 42,988 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $114,348.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,266.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.