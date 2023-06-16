Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Mkm

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

MAXN opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.