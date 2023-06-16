McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Union Heritage Capital LLC

Union Heritage Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 2.5% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after buying an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.1 %

MKC opened at $91.98 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

