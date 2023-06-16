Merdad Parsey Sells 1,485 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.