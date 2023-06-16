Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 259.90% from the company’s previous close.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.71. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 556,161 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 1,493,105 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,516 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

