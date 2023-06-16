Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lessened by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

NASDAQ:META opened at $281.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.64 and a 200-day moving average of $186.51. The company has a market capitalization of $722.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.