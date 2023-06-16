MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $18.54

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $18.54 or 0.00072595 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $82.83 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.4947252 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,006,649.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

