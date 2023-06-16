Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.83 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.88.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.