Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 1.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,120.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,321. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

