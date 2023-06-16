Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ENB stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

