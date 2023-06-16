Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.6% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.81. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $495.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.33.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.