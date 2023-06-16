Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,564,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,885,000 after acquiring an additional 179,216 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

