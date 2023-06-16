Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 1.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after buying an additional 154,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.