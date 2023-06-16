Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

