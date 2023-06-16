Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 2.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

