Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for approximately 5.4% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

