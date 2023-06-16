Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $445.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

