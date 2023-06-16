Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

