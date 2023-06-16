Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

