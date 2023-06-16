M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 219.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.17 ($2.74).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.73) to GBX 208 ($2.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.09) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Andrea Rossi acquired 10,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($24,149.15). Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

MNG stock opened at GBX 200.70 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -308.77, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

